Ole Miss Soccer Announces 2022 TV Schedule

ESPN announced the television schedule for the 2022 soccer season on Friday, with Ole Miss set to have three matches hit national airwaves.

The Rebels will play two matches during the 2022 campaign on the SEC Network, while also appearing on ESPNU once. Two of the three nationally televised contests will be played at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium.

The Rebels’ first TV match will take place on Sept. 25 at Auburn on the SEC Network. A few weeks later, Ole Miss will battle Texas A&M in Oxford on ESPNU on Oct. 9. The Rebels round out the television schedule with the annual battle for the Magnolia Cup, taking on Mississippi State at home on Oct. 13 on the SEC Network.

All non-nationally televised home matches for Ole Miss will be available online through WatchESPN and the ESPN app as part of the SEC Network + digital streaming platform.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports