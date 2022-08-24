Ole Miss’ Michalak Named to TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week

After helping lead Ole Miss to a sweep of a pair of matches during opening week, Ole Miss’ Sydney Michalak has been named to the TopDrawerSoccer.com Team of the Week, announced Tuesday.



The highlight of the week for Michalak came in the Rebels’ 3-0 victory over No. 22 Memphis on Sunday as the Winter Springs, Florida, native scored her first goal since her debut match in 2018.



Picking off a pass near the midfield stripe, Michalak nutmegged a defender to kick off a dazzling run, leaving several other Tigers in her wake before unleashing a wicked shot into the back of the goal. The stunning display expanded the Rebel lead to two, helping secure the largest win over Memphis since the 2013 season.



A team leader on the back line, Michalak also helped the Rebel defense lock up a pair of shutouts during the week, setting aside Southeastern 5-0 before securing the 3-0 win over the Tigers.



A fixture at left back, Michalak has made 68 consecutive starts for Ole Miss dating back to her redshirt-freshman season in 2018.



Michalak and the Rebels continue the season with a pair of road matches this week, taking on Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Thursday before heading to Birmingham, Alabama, Sunday to take on Samford.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports