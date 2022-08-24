Ole Miss Soccer Reaches No. 12 in United Soccer Coaches Poll

Lifted by a pair of wins during the opening week of the season, including a victory over No. 22 Memphis on Sunday, Ole Miss has moved up to No. 12 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll, announced Tuesday.



The ranking is tied for the highest in program history, also reaching No. 12 during the 2015 season. The Rebels moved up six spots after opening week, coming in at No. 18 in the preseason poll.



The Rebels are off to a high-flying start to the 2022 campaign, opening the season with a 5-0 win against Southeastern before topping 22nd-ranked Memphis 3-0.



Ole Miss’ eight goals, from eight different players no less, are tied for the ninth most in the nation. Meanwhile, Rebel keeper Ashley Orkus is one of 24 players to post multiple clean sheets on the young season.



Ole Miss will look to remain unbeaten with a pair of road matches on the docket, visiting Middle Tennessee on Thursday before heading for Samford on Sunday.

