Ole Miss Soccer Coach Matt Mott on the Season’s Fast Start

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss soccer returns to the pitch on Thursday, playing host to Louisiana Tech.

Ole Miss comes into the week undefeated after four matches, including a draw at Samford on Sunday. The Rebels head coach Matt Mott met with media on Monday.

“We’re off to a great start at 3-0-1,” Mott said. “It’s a really interesting start to our preseason. We have 14 returning players and 13 new players between transfers and freshman, and it was like blending families for sure, certainly, through our preseason and as we go into the season.”

In the match at Samford, Ole Miss had to battle the elements.

“I would argue it was the hottest game maybe I’ve ever been a part of. It was miserably hot. It put a lot of travel on our team, which was probably poor scheduling by me, and then playing a very good Samford team,” Mott said. “It was a battle for 90 minutes for both teams. They know us really well and I’m really good friends with their coach. They do an unbelievable job. So, it was a great match and we were probably fortunate to get out with a 0-0 draw.”

Mott add that Samford is a team that should be receiving votes in the top-25 this week.

Last weekend, the Rebels knocked off then-No. 22 Memphis at home 3-0.

“We’ve started off really well with that big win last Sunday against Memphis, who’s ranked and is our derby game. It’s the closest team to us, it’s a battle every time we play them,” Mott said. “It’s always a really tough game and one that we played really well in. It was 0-0 at half-time, then we got three good goals in the second half. One off a corner, then Sydney Michalak made a great individual play and capped it off with a third one to be up 3-0. I’m very happy with the team and that match.”

The Rebels take on Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m. Thursday and can be seen on SEC Network+.