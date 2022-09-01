Ole Miss Soccer Plays Host to Louisiana Tech

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 13 Ole Miss soccer plays host to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs this evening. The first kick is set for 6 p.m. at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium and can be seen on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (3-0-1, 0-0 SEC) remains undefeated after a pair of road matches last week, defeating Middle Tennessee, 4-0, and earning a scoreless draw at Samford. The Rebels are riding a four-match shutout streak to start the season is tied for the longest in program-history.

Head coach Matt Mott’s squad is one of 14 teams in the nation to not allow a goal this season.

Louisiana Tech rolls into the match 2-1-1 on the season after picking up wins over Murray State and Abilene Christian. LA Tech hit the road for the first time this season for their first ranked opponent this Thursday. The game starts a four-game road stretch.

The Bulldogs have scored four goals each by a different player. Defender Kalli Matlock leads the team in points with three and shots with eight. Matlock scored in the season opener against Murray State and dished out an assist against Northwestern State. Freshman forwards Riley Bonadie has dished out two of LA Tech’s assists.



Sophomore keeper Sydnee Korchak is 2-0-1 with both wins being shutouts. The native Canadian has allowed just one goal this season, making 13 saves. She also earned C-USA Goalkeeper of the Week this past week. Korchak surpassed her minutes played and saves from her freshman season. The Bulldogs also started Libe Banuelos against Northwestern State. The Bilbao, Spain native is coming off a strong freshman season in 2021. Banuelos started 12 games, allowed 18 goals and made 61 saves.

When the Rebels take the pitch against the Bulldogs it will be first-ever meeting between the two programs. Ole Miss has a 61-39-11 overall record in first-time matches.