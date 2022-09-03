Ole Miss Volleyball Falls to LMU

Ole Miss volleyball fell in straight sets to LMU Friday evening at the Devaney Center, dropping the opening match of the Husker Invitational.



As a team, the Rebels (0-3, 0-0 SEC) struggled offensively, hitting .074 to LMU’s .274. Ole Miss couldn’t slow down the Lions’ feisty outside hitter Kari Geissberger, who paced both teams with 18 kills.



The Rebels found themselves down early as LMU used a 4-0 run to take a 9-6 lead out of the gate. Ole Miss battled back into the match, tying things at 14 all; however, the Lions took advantage of errors to build up a five-point cushion and take the opening set 25-19.



Ole Miss and LMU went back and forth for the majority of set two. The Lions managed to find some breathing room, taking a four-point lead and forcing the Rebels to call their timeout down 14-18. Ole Miss came out of it energized and went on a 3-0 of its own, forcing the Lions to reset. Tied at 21, LMU closed out the set on a 4-0 run to go up two sets to none.



After falling behind 0-4 in set three, the Rebels responded and rattled off four points of their own. Ole Miss continued to hang in the contest as long as it could, but a late LMU surge proved to be the final blow.



Ole Miss is back in action Saturday, closing out the weekend by taking on the host, No. 2 Nebraska at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can catch the match on Big Ten Network.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports