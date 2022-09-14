Ole Miss Soccer Starts Conference Play

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss soccer steps into conference action this week, traveling to the Bluegrass state to take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Friday.

Ole Miss ended its non-conference slate with a 0-0 tie against instate rival Southern Miss. The Rebels take a 6-0-2 mark into SEC play.

Head coach Matt Mott met with the media in his weekly Monday press conference and discussed the teams run.

Against Southern Miss, the Rebels delt with the elements during the match.

“Another hot Sunday and same kind of setup where Southern Miss just kept seven and eight people in the box,” Mott said. “We out shot them 20 to 1 and corner 17-1 but couldn’t find the back of the net had two goals called back.

“Disappointing result because I think we were good enough to win,” Mott said. “We were able to finish non-con 6-0-2 still undefeated going into conference play.”

Going to Kentucky on Friday to open up SEC play the Rebels have to continue their play.

“Kentucky’s a very good team 7-1 rolled their non-conference,” Mott said. “They have maybe the three front (players) in the league. Very dangerous we’ve got to be good defensively.”

Mott add that this could be a really good match for the Rebels who have only given up two goals all season.

Senior Ashley Orkus has only allowed two balls to get past her in the first eight matches. Her play has her as one of five goal keepers with clean sheets in 2022 that is tied for first in the nation.

“Looking forward to the match at Kentucky,” Mott said.