Ole Miss Cross Country Set to Host SEC Preview

Ole Miss men’s and women’s cross country will host its first home meet in five years when it welcomes in the Florida Gators for the SEC Preview this Friday morning at The Ole Miss Golf Course.

The SEC Preview meet is an annual glimpse of the conference championship course, which will be run in Oxford this fall for the first time since 2009. This will also be the first home meet overall for Ole Miss since the Rebel Invite held at mTrade Park on Sept. 15, 2017.

Action will open with the women’s 6K race at 8 a.m. CT, and will feature the season opener for returning NCAA All-South Region runners Ryann Helmers and Kristel van den Berg, as well as fellow returnee Loral Winn, who all were part of Ole Miss’ record 10th-place finish at the NCAA Championships last fall. Other Rebel women in competition will include returnee Hannah Ielfield and newcomers Beth Arentz, Sophie Baumann, Jenna Kirby, Jocelyn Long, Frances Luna, Samantha Ouellette and Sarah Schiffmann.

The Rebel women are coming off a runner-up team finish at the Memphis Twilight to open the season on Sept. 3, where they were led by top-10 finishes from Baumann (third), Schiffmann (fifth) and Luna (seventh).

The men’s 8K race will follow at 8:45 a.m. CT, and will feature the season debut for returning All-Region runner Dereck Elkins and fellow returnee Chase Rose, while also being the Ole Miss cross country debuts for Shane Bracken, Anthony Camerieri and Chris Maxon. Camerieri transferred to Ole Miss from Miami Ohio, while Bracken and Maxon both ran for the Rebels last track season – highlighted by both a Second-Team All-America finish in the distance medley relay indoors and an NCAA East Region appearance outdoors by Bracken.

Other Rebel men running on Friday morning are Aiden Britt, Jack Filan, Dalton Hengst, Miles Phillips and Gabe Scales.

The Ole Miss men began their 2022 campaign with a third-place team finish at the Memphis Twilight, led by two top-10 individual finishes by Britt (fourth) and Scales (ninth) in the 4-mile race.

Women’s 6K • 8 AM CT

Beth Arentz

Sophie Baumann

Ryann Helmers

Hannah Ielfield

Jenna Kirby

Jocelyn Long

Frances Luna

Samantha Ouellette

Sarah Schiffmann

Kristel van den Berg

Loral Winn

Men’s 8K • 8:45 AM CT

Shane Bracken

Aiden Britt

Anthony Camerieri

Dereck Elkins

Jack Filan

Dalton Hengst

Chris Maxon

Miles Phillips

Chase Rose

Gabe Scales

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports