Friday, September 16, 2022
Davion’s Den

By Davion Rosenthall
HottyToddy Intern

I know all Ole Miss fans are hoping for another great game this weekend and a repeat of the way the Rebels took care of business against Central Arkansas. 

The Rebels took care of things last week, beating Central Arkansas 59-3. Luke Altmyer got a chance to showcase his skills early, tallying 90 yards with two touchdowns. Jaxon Dart got a lot of playing time mostly in the second half, passing for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

And what a game it was for transfer tight end Michael Trigg. Although he was only able to obtain 28 receiving yards, he pulled in three touchdown grabs. Johnathon Mingo also had a tremendous game, pulling in 103 yards.

The leading rusher for the night was Quinshon Judkins. He finished with a whopping 191 yards along with one rushing touchdown. Zach Evans had a rushing touchdown as well.

The Rebels were unstoppable las week, and they hope to keep the momentum going as they head to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. This will be the first away game of the 2022 season, and we are looking forward to a 3-0 start.

Go Rebs!

