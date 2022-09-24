No. 16 Ole Miss Defeats Tulsa 35-27

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 16 Ole Miss remains undefeated on the season after defeating the Tulsa Hurricane to close out the non-conference slate.

Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0 SEC) put up a total of 462 total yards with 308 yards on the ground.

Sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart got the game started with his legs. After the game, head coach Lane Kiffin said Dart is the quarterback and Luke Altmyer is the backup.

Ole Miss jumped out to an early 7-0 advantage over Tulsa on the opening drive of the game as Zach Evans found the endzone from 24-yards out.

The Hurricane’s answered with back-to-back scoring drives to take a 14-7 lead over Ole Miss in the first quarter.

Tulsa gave the Rebels their first time to trail in a game this season. Ole Miss quickly answered in the opening moments of the second quarter as Quinshon Judkins found the end zone from four yards out.

On the next possession, Dart found Malik Heath for a 31-yard touchdown reception to go up 21-14 in the second quarter.

Heath caught passes for 75 yards and a touchdown.

The Rebels scored on their next possession on a dash into the endzone by Judkins from a yard out to go up 28-14. Judkins’s second touchdown of the afternoon.

Judkins finished the day with 27 touches for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

Tulsa’s quarterback Davis Brin started the game. Brin went 7-for-13 for 112 yards for a touchdown in the first half.

In the Hurricane’s last possession of the half, they brought in Braylon Braxton. Braxton on the drive was picked off by AJ Finley.

Dart and the offense went to work. Dart got a 15-yard run and then a 31-yard pass to Jonathan Mingo for a touchdown to make it 35-14.

In the half, Dart went 8-for-13 for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Dart finished the game going 13-for-24 for 154 yards and two passing touchdowns,

Tulsa closed out the half with a field goal to make it 35-17.

Tulsa opened the second half driving the length of the field. The Hurricanes settled for a field goal to make it 35-20.

The Rebels’ offense had trouble moving the ball in the third quarter.

Tulsa kept the Rebels out of the endzone in the second half and scored 13 points unanswered.

Safety Otis Reese was called for targeting in the third quarter on a pass breakup. He will miss the first half against Kentucky to open SEC play.

Tulsa scores a touchdown on fourth down to open the fourth quarter that’s Ole Miss leads to 35-27.

Ole Miss will welcome in the Kentucky Wildcats for homecoming. The kick is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN.