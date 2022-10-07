Davion’s Den

By Davion Rosenthall

HottyToddy intern

After five weeks of the college football season, the Rebels remain undefeated! They played their hardest matchup of the season last Saturday, and boy were they ready.

Before losing to Ole Miss, Kentucky was a Top 10 team nationally. That didn’t intimidate those determined Rebels, however, as they were able to come out with the 22-19 victory. It was a nail-biter throughout the entire contest, but with that win Ole Miss jumped to No. 9 going into week six.

True freshman Quinshon Judkins carried the load for the offense, totaling 106 yards on 15 carries along with one touchdown. Jaxon Dart also had a good outing, going 15/29 for 213 yards. Dart also had 40 yards on the ground. We have to give credit where credit is due to those five big guys on that offensive line. They paved the way in the trenches making it hard for Kentucky’s defense to get to Dart.

Defensively, this was the best team the Rebels have played so far, but that didn’t stop them from doing what needed to be done in order to win. The defense as a whole finished with 74 tackles and three sacks on the quarterback.

This week, the Rebels travel to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt. The Commodores aren’t nationally ranked, but are not to be slept on as they have a talented team as well. Going into the game, Ole Miss looks to make their first 6-0 start since the 2014 season. With game time starting at 11 a.m., be sure to tune in as it will be televised on ESPN.

Go Rebs!