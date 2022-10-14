Davion’s Den

By Davion Rosenthall

HottyToddy Intern

Six in a row. That’s right, six wins straight for Ole Miss and the Rebels are off to a fantastic start to the season. Even though last week’s first half in Nashville against Vandy scared us all, in the second half we looked like Ole Miss football again.

Offensively, we weren’t looking too bright to begin with. A couple of things to be pointed out are that the Rebels had a ton of penalties in that first half, causing a lot of yards to be taken back and that helped Vanderbilt tremendously. Coach Lane Kiffin made sure to let the team hear it and they came back in the second half with a ton of fire.

A couple names deserving recognition are Johnathon Mingo and Jaxson Dart. Mingo finished with an Ole Miss record of 247 receiving yards to go along with two touchdowns. That single game record was previously held by Elijah Moore, who is now playing for the New York Jets. Dart also had himself a big game, finishing with a career-high 448 yards to go along with three touchdowns. Dart arrived ready to play, proving that he can definitely get the football down the field.

Just like the Ole Miss offense, the defense didn’t looking too sharp at the start, giving up 20 points in the first two quarters. That was the most they’ve allowed in any first half this year. Second half things start to come back around, though, as the defense only allowed eight points. This week, the Rebels are back at home for an SEC matchup against the Auburn Tigers. Be sure to tune in on ESPN with game time starting at 11 a.m.

Go Rebs!