Ole Miss Soccer Takes on Georgia on the Road

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss soccer returns to action on Thursday as they travel to Athens, Georgia to take on the Georgia Bulldogs. The kick is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network.

Ole Miss (9-4-2, 3-4-0 SEC) dropped a close one to in-state rival Mississippi State last Thursday. The Rebels fell under .500 in conference play and have lost four in a row.

Senior Taylor Radecki’s eight assists are a new career, single-season high and have her tied for 11th in the nation. Radecki’s 0.53 assists per game is top-20 in the nation.

Georgia is coming off a 2-0 win over Missouri last Thursday to move to 9-5-1 on the season and 3-3-1 in SEC play. The victory snapped a three-game winless streak for Georgia and was their first win since September 25 when they beat Florida 3-0.



Freshman goalkeeper Jordan Brown was named SEC Freshman of the Week this week following her first career star. The Las Vegas native played the full 90 minutes in goal against the Tigers and earned her first career shutout with two saves in the win. Brown became the first freshman goalkeeper to post a shutout in their first start since 2006.



Graduate forward Dani Murguia leads the Bulldog attack with five goals and one assist on the season. Her latest score came on a penalty kick in the 78th minute against Missouri to make it 2-0. Murguia is second all-time in career assists in Georgia program history with 24 in her time as a Bulldog. She needs just three more to take over the top spot in the record book.

Thursday’s match will be the 26th all-time meeting between the two programs. Ole Miss and Georgia have a tightly contested series 11-11-3 all-time. The Rebels have won the last two matchups and three of the last four. Their last win in Athens came on October 6, 2013, and they are 4-6 all-time when playing in Athens.