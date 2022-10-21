Friday, October 21, 2022
Ole Miss Volleyball Coach Kayla Banwarth

18

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Athletics announced on Thursday that head volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth has been placed on leave during a review of the program.

“Ole Miss head volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth is not with the team as we conduct a review of the program,” according to a prepared statement from Ole Miss Athletics. “During her leave, assistant coach Bre Henry will serve as acting head coach.”

Henry is in her first season as an assistant coach with the Rebels. Prior coming to Oxford, Henry spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Santa Clara.

This season, Ole Miss is 7-10 overall and 3-4 in SEC Play. This weekend, Ole Miss plays host to the Missouri Tigers this evening and Saturday. The first serve is set for 7 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network.

