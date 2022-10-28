Davion’s Den

Saturday, October 29, 2022
By Davion Rosenthall

HottyToddy Intern

The Rebels are coming off of the first loss of the season, losing to LSU 45-20 last week. This dropped Ole Miss to number 15 nationally, down from the team’s previous spot at No. 7. 

The Rebels got off to a hot 17-3 start, making it hard for the LSU defense. But it wasn’t long before things started to click, and LSU took off from there. The Rebels had a lot of starters out due to injuries, which played a big role in the loss.

The defense wasn’t able to find an answer for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels as he finished with 248 passing yards to go along with 121 yards rushing. A lot of defensive breakdowns from Ole Miss allowed LSU to gain positive yardage consistently. 

The next test for the Rebels will be against Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, to take on the Aggies. They look to regain focus and bounce back from the previous loss in this game in order to attempt to get a win. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. and the game will be aired on SEC network. Let’s cheer them on this weekend – Go Rebs!

