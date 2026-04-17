Ole Miss Misses on Five-Star Edge as USC Lands Elite 2027 Prospect

Ole Miss swung big for four-star edge rusher Mekai Brown.

The Rebels made the final group, stayed in the fight through the spring, and gave themselves a real shot.

But on Friday morning, Brown made it official. He’s heading to USC.

The Greenwich, Connecticut standout chose the Trojans over Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, and Ohio State, ending one of the more closely watched recruitments in the 2027 class.

BREAKING: Elite 2027 EDGE Mekai Brown has Committed to USC, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’6 235 EDGE chose the Trojans over Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Notre Dame He’s ranked as a Top 30 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals300 “All Glory To God #FightOn✌️”⁰⁰https://t.co/FzdUdTWNHd pic.twitter.com/zuRXuxT6WP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 17, 2026

USC has been on a roll lately, and Brown becomes the latest blue-chip defender to jump on board.

Rivals’ Josh Newberg also revealed that Brown is now a five-star in their updated rankings, which only adds to the significance of the pickup for the Trojans.

Brown didn’t leave much mystery about why he felt at home in Los Angeles.

“The culture, the people, the development. I just love everything about the program, and there was nowhere else I could see myself at,” Brown told Rivals after committing.

At 6-foot-6, Brown is ranked as the No. 6 edge rusher and No. 54 overall player in the 2027 class, per 247Sports. He becomes the 11th commit in a USC class that’s shaping up to be one of the strongest in the country.

For Ole Miss, this one stings a little, but it’s far from the end of the world.

The Rebels were in the mix until the finish, and they’ve been recruiting the position aggressively with multiple top targets still on the board.

Brown was always going to be a national battle, and USC’s momentum proved tough to beat.

The bigger picture remains the same. Pete Golding and the staff have positioned Ole Miss to compete for high-end defensive talent, and they’re not slowing down.

Missing on a national five-star is part of the process. Landing the next one is the goal.