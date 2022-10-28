Saturday, October 29, 2022
Davion’s Keys

By Davion Rosenthall

HottyToddy Intern

Keys to the game vs. Texas A&M

Offense:
 Create early opportunities for Judkins and Evans in order to build momentum.
 Pick the defense apart, see what sets they are in and adjust accordingly.
 Stay away from three-and-outs.

Defense:
 First drive must be energized and full of energy to maintain momentum on
the defensive side.
 Make it hard for the quarterback to find open guys, put lots of pressure on the
quarterback.
 Stay solid from the beginning of the first quarter to the that last whistle
in the fourth quarter.

