Davion’s Keys

By Davion Rosenthall
HottyToddy Intern
Keys to the game vs. Texas A&M
Offense:
Create early opportunities for Judkins and Evans in order to build momentum.
Pick the defense apart, see what sets they are in and adjust accordingly.
Stay away from three-and-outs.
Defense:
First drive must be energized and full of energy to maintain momentum on
the defensive side.
Make it hard for the quarterback to find open guys, put lots of pressure on the
quarterback.
Stay solid from the beginning of the first quarter to the that last whistle
in the fourth quarter.