Davion’s Keys

By Davion Rosenthall

HottyToddy Intern

Keys to the game vs. Texas A&M

Offense:

 Create early opportunities for Judkins and Evans in order to build momentum.

 Pick the defense apart, see what sets they are in and adjust accordingly.

 Stay away from three-and-outs.

Defense:

 First drive must be energized and full of energy to maintain momentum on

the defensive side.

 Make it hard for the quarterback to find open guys, put lots of pressure on the

quarterback.

 Stay solid from the beginning of the first quarter to the that last whistle

in the fourth quarter.