Ole Miss Volleyball Host Tennessee

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss volleyball returns to the court this evening as they play host to the Tennessee Lady Volunteers. The first serve is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (10-10, 6-4 SEC) is riding a three-match winning streak in conference play with wins over in-state rival Mississippi State and Missouri. The Rebels have won six of their last seven matches.

The Rebels middle blockers Payton Brgoch and Sasha Ratliff led the Ole Miss attack over the last three matches, combining for 75 kills on a .418 attacking percentage.

Tennessee boast a 10-11 record on the season with a 4-5 mark in conference play. They have lost three straight matches entering Wednesday’s matchup. The Lady Vols are led by senior right side Morgahn Fingall, who leads the offense and SEC with 4.16 kills per set.

Setter Natalie Hayward has Tennessee hitting at a .250 clip on the season while averaging 9.76 assists per set. Defensively, Paola Laborda paces the defense with 3.45 digs per set, and Klaudia Pawlik ranks first on the team with 1.14 blocks per set.

These two programs have meet 57 times prior to this evening. Tennessee leads the all-time series with Ole Miss 46-11. The Lady Vols have won each of the last two meetings; however, the last time the two teams faced off in Oxford, the Rebels knocked off Tennessee in a five-set thriller.