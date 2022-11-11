Davion’s Den

By Davion Rosenthall

HottyToddy Intern

Ole Miss is coming off of bye week fully rested and ready to go against the Alabama Crimson Tide in a highly anticipated matchup.



The Rebels’ last outing was against the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station,

Texas, where Ole Miss won 31-28. With an 8-1 record so far, the Rebels are trying to slide into the College Football Playoffs and with a win against Alabama they will be well on their way. Alabama comes into this game with a chip on their shoulder after a 32-31 loss to the LSU Tigers.



Ole Miss has a perfect record at home this season, picking up its one loss in Baton Rouge agains LSU on Oct. 22. Alabama arrives in Oxford where the Crimson Tide hasn’t always been successful. To come into Oxford to face the Rebs and also come out with the win is a hard task and will be a hard one especially this weekend as the Rebels have been nothing short of exciting to watch.

Coach Lane Kiffin hasn’t been able to beat Alabama head coach Nick Saban while going head-to-head, but he feels that this Saturday will be the day he takes him down. This is a big one for both teams

because it will impact playoff standings.



The two teams face off on Saturday with kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Lets cheer on our Rebels as they will have their hands full this weekend.



Go Rebs!