No. 11 Ole Miss Falls to No. 10 Alabama 30-24

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 11 Ole Miss had a chance to defeat No. 10 Alabama on the last drive with a touchdown on fourth down and came up just short. Alabama won 30-24 in a hard-fought game.

Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2 SEC) jumped out to an early 10-point advantage twice in the first half. As freshman Quinshon Judkins rewrote the single season record books with touchdowns from a yard out for his 15th rushing touchdown of the season.

Late in the first quarter, Judkins made his way into the end zone from a yard out for the only score of the quarter.

The Rebels defense held Alabama to only 22 total yards of offense in the first 15 minutes of action.

Ole Miss would take a 10-0 advantage off the boot of Jonathan Cruz from 22-yards out.

Alabama (8-2, 4-2 SEC) found its rhythm and scored their first touchdown as Bryce Young connected with Jermaine Burton on a 19-yard reception to make it 10-7.

Ole Miss quickly answered with as Judkins found the house for the second time of the afternoon to go up 17-7.

Judkins finished the day with 25 touches for 135 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

Right before halftime, Alabama scored as Young found Cameron Latu for an eight-yard score. That made it 17-14 Ole Miss going into halftime.

The Crimson Tide knotted the game up at 17 a piece early in the third quarter off the foot of Will Reichard from 39 yards out.

Ole Miss’s quarterback Jaxson Dart put the Rebels back on top with a three-yard pass to Jonathan Mingo.

Dart finished the day passing for 212 yards and a touchdown. He also ran 16 times for 35 yards.

Alabama answered with a touchdown from Young to Ja’Corey Brooks from five yards away to make it 24-24.

Young passed for 209 yards and three touchdowns on the afternoon.

In the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide took their first lead on a field goal by Reichard who hit two in the period.

Ole Miss finished with 403 yards of total offense to Alabama’s 317 yards.

Ole Miss heads to Fayetteville, Arkansas next Saturday night to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.