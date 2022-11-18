Davion’s Den

By Davion Rosenthall

HottyToddy Intern

If you were in Oxford last weekend, you were in the right place as the Ole Miss Rebels took on the Alabama Crimson Tide in a game that went down to the wire.

Coming into the game, the Rebels had high hopes and they were determined to beat Alabama. Their aggressiveness showed as they constantly put pressure on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. That was a great game plan by the defensive coordinator for the Rebels because that is exactly what you are going to have to do in order to beat Alabama. Ole Miss absolutely played their hearts out in this one, and we give credit for doing so.

A few names to mention on the offensive side of the ball are ftrue freshman Quinshon Judkins who showed the nation that he is really about it. Judkins finished with 135 rushing yards on 25 carries, chipping in two hard-earned and physical rushing touchdowns. Jaxon Dart finished with 212 passing yards going 18/31. Dart also rushed for 35 yards. Malik Heath and Jonathan Mingo were big in this game both being on the receiving end of most of Dart’s passes. Heath finished with 123 receiving yards, while Mingo finished with 59 yards and a touchdown. We also should give a huge amount of credit to the offensive line as a whole for working together to protect what the backfield tried to accomplish.

Although Ole Miss lost this one, they played with a lot of heart and grit. They look to add a win to that awesome record and improve to 9-2 as they travel to Arkansas to take on KJ Jefferson and the Razorbacks. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m., and it will be televised on SEC network. Let’s show our Rebels some love after a heartbreaking loss so that we can help them get back on the right track.

GO Rebs!