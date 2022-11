By Davion Rosenthall

HottyToddy Intern

Keys to the game vs. Mississippi State

Offense:

• Offensive line has to be in sync.

• Get Judkins involved early and often.

• Run plays that could possibly shake up the defense and confuse them.

Defense:

• Do not let Will Rogers sit in the pocket to long – he becomes more dangerous the longer he has to get the ball off.

• The defensive line has to win most of their matchups in order to get to Rogers quick.

• Make it hard for Rogers to get going.