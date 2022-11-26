Kiffin Commits to Rebels

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is staying put.

ESPN’s Chris Low reported on Saturday that Kiffin is signing a contract extension that will keep him with the Rebels.

“I had a meeting with the team and staff and told them I was staying and it would be announced after the game. I didn’t want it to be about me staying before the game, but about the team.”

Kiffin’s new contract is reported to be in the $9 million range. This season, Kiffin made $7.25 million.

Ole Miss came up short in the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State 24-22 on Thanksgiving night.

Going into the game against the Bulldogs, Kiffin was reported to be the top choice as the Auburn head coach. Auburn fired former head coach Bryan Harsin on Oct. 31.

Several days ago, a report on Twitter claimed Kiffin would step down on Friday and head to Auburn. Kiffin denied the tweet.

Ole Miss finished the 2022 regular season with an 8-4 overall record and a 4-4 mark in the SEC.

Last season, Kiffin led the Rebels to their first 10-win regular season in program history.

Next Sunday, Kiffin and the Rebels learn what bowl game they will play in.