HottyToddy Staff Picks Championship Week

Championship week of the 2022 College football season is here before the bowl game matchups are released.

This weekend, LSU will take on Georgia in the SEC Championship game, Purdue will take on Michigan in the Big Ten title game.

HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with picks from a handful of games this week. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Holt and intern Davion Rosenthall give their choices of winners.

This week, the staff predicted scorers in the following six games:

No. 11 Utah vs No. 4 USC

No. 12 Kansas State vs No. 3 TCU

No. 14 LSU vs No. 1 Georgia

No. 22 UCF vs No. 19 Tulane

Purdue vs No. 2 Michigan

No. 9 Clemson vs No. 23 North Carolina

Going into the week here are the standings: Carleigh 95-31, Alyssa 92-33, Davion 91-34, Adam 89-34 and James 86-39.

Staff Report