Ole Miss’ Quinshon Judkins Named SEC Newcomer of the Year, First Team All-SEC

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins was named the Southeastern Conference Newcomer of the Year by the Associated Press on Monday. Judkins was also a unaminious first team All-SEC selection.



Judkins set the Ole Miss single-season record in both rushing yards (1,476) and rushing touchdowns (16). Besides rushing yards and TDs, Judkins also leads the SEC and ranks top 10 nationally in total touchdowns (17) and rushing yards per game (123.0).



The Pike Road, Alabama, native anchors an Ole Miss rushing attack that that leads the SEC and ranks No. 3 nationally in rushing yards per game (261.6 ypg). With a bowl game still yet to be played, Ole Miss has already broken its single-season school record in rushing yards (3,139), previously set in 1957.



Judkins is having one of the greatest seasons ever by an SEC freshman running back. He currently ranks third all-time amongst conference freshmen in rushing yards, behind only Herschel Walker (1,616 yds, Georgia, 1980) and Nick Chubb (1,547, Georgia, 2014). The five-time SEC Freshman of the Week leads all freshmen nationally in rushing yards, rushing yards per game, rushing TDs, all-purpose yards, scoring and total TDs.



Judkins is only the second Rebel to register multi 200-yard rushing performances in the same season, joining Kayo Dottley, who tallied three such games in 1949. His 214 rushing yards vs. Arkansas were the 10th-most all-time by a Rebel.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports