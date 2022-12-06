Ole Miss Football Trio Earns All-SEC Accolades

Three Ole Miss Rebels garnered All-Southeastern Conference distinction from the league’s 14 head coaches for their 2022 performances, the SEC office announced Tuesday.



Freshman Quinshon Judkins earned first team honors at running back, while Nick Broeker (offensive line) and Jonathan Mingo (all-purpose) hauled in second team accolades.



Judkins set the Ole Miss single-season record in both rushing yards (1,476) and rushing touchdowns (16). Besides rushing yards and TDs, Judkins also leads the SEC and ranks top 10 nationally in total touchdowns (17) and rushing yards per game (123.0).



The Pike Road, Alabama, native anchors an Ole Miss rushing attack that that leads the SEC and ranks No. 3 nationally in rushing yards per game (261.6 ypg). With a bowl game still yet to be played, Ole Miss has already broken its single-season school record in rushing yards (3,139), previously set in 1957.



Judkins is having one of the greatest seasons ever by an SEC freshman running back. He currently ranks third all-time amongst conference freshmen in rushing yards, behind only Herschel Walker (1,616 yds, Georgia, 1980) and Nick Chubb (1,547, Georgia, 2014). The five-time SEC Freshman of the Week leads all freshmen nationally in rushing yards, rushing yards per game, rushing TDs, all-purpose yards, scoring and total TDs.



Broeker has started all 12 games for the Rebels at left guard, playing in nearly all offensive snaps (907). Broeker hasn’t allowed a sack in 505 pass blocking snaps and is anchor for an Ole Miss offense that ranks No. 3 in the FBS in rushing yards per game (261.6) and No. 7 in total offense (491.2).



The Springfield, Illinois, native is a member of offensive line unit that has helped blocked for a rushing attack that features the only team in the country with two players over 850 yards rushing. Ole Miss is the only FBS team with more than 5,500 yards of total offense, while having more than 3,000 yards rushing.



Mingo has hauled in 48 receptions for 808 yards and a team-high five touchdowns. The senior from Brandon, Mississippi, leads the Rebels with 38 career starts and has tallied over 1,700 receiving yards over his four years in an Ole Miss uniform.



Mingo had a career day vs. Vanderbilt earlier this year. He became Ole Miss’ top single-game receiver in program history following a 247-yard performance on nine catches and two scores against the Commodores. Mingo broke Elijah Moore’s 2020 single-game record of 238 yards. Mingo’s high-octane outing is the best single-game receiving performance this season by any wideout in the FBS and also ranks 13th in SEC history.