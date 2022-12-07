Texas Tech Looks Forward to Facing Ole Miss in Texas Bowl

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will take the gridiron in the Tax Act Texas Bowl against the Texas Tech (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) Red Raiders in NRG Stadium on December 28. The game can be seen on ESPN.

The Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire met with the media on Monday following the announcement about the matchup against the Rebels.

“I don’t know a lot about them,” McGuire said. “Other than that, they have a really good young running back (Quinshon Judkins) and a really good other running back (Zach Evans) from North Shore. Also, a really good quarterback (Jaxson Dart).”

Ole Miss’ running game gained 3,374 yards and 31 touchdowns with Judkins raking up 1,476 yards and 16 touchdowns on 251 touches. Evans gained 899 yards on the ground with eight touchdowns

McGuire has only gotten to watch Ole Miss play once this season in the Egg Bowl against in-state rival Mississippi State.

“That was kind of back-and-forth,” McGuire said. “I haven’t gotten to sit down and watch them much. I really think a lot of Lane Kiffin. I think his humor and what he brings to college football is much needed.”

McGuire added that he believes that Kiffin is offensively one of the best minds in the country.

“We have faced a lot of guys like that and he is really good,” McGuire said. “We are excited to play Ole Miss.”

McGuire looks to have Tyler Shough go at quarterback who has passed for over 1,060 yards and six touchdowns.

This season, Texas Tech has won three straight games to close out the regular season.

“You have a team like we have and you have an opportunity to win every game and that was the frustration,” McGuire said. “It was really great to end the season because we were finding ways to win games. Especially being down 17-0 (against Oklahoma) and finding a way to come back and win that game.”