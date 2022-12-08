Thursday, December 8, 2022
FeaturedSportsFootballHeadlines

HottyToddy Staff Picks Week 15

0
19

This weekend the annual Army vs Navy game will be played as teams prepare for bowl games starting next week.

The staff will pick the Army vs Navy game with a handful of NFL games.

HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with picks from a handful of games this week. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Holt and intern Davion Rosenthall give their choices of winners.

This week, the staff predicted who wins the following seven games:


Army vs Navy

New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills

Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys 

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants 

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos 

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals 

New England Patriots vs Arizona Cardinals 

Going into the week here are the standings: Carleigh 99-33,  Alyssa 96-35,  Adam 94-35, Davion 94-37 and James 90-41.

Staff Report

Previous article
UM Student Gives Oxford Youth a ‘Big Sister’
Next article
Former Yalobusha General Hospital Clerk Arrested for Embezzlement

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles