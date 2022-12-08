HottyToddy Staff Picks Week 15

This weekend the annual Army vs Navy game will be played as teams prepare for bowl games starting next week.
The staff will pick the Army vs Navy game with a handful of NFL games.
HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with picks from a handful of games this week. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Holt and intern Davion Rosenthall give their choices of winners.
This week, the staff predicted who wins the following seven games:
Army vs Navy
New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills
Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants
Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos
Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals
New England Patriots vs Arizona Cardinals
Going into the week here are the standings: Carleigh 99-33, Alyssa 96-35, Adam 94-35, Davion 94-37 and James 90-41.
Staff Report