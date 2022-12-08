Ole Miss Running Back Tabbed Freshman All-SEC

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins earned yet another postseason honor as the Pike Road, Alabama, native was named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team by the league office on Thursday.



Judkins set the Ole Miss single-season record in both rushing yards (1,476) and rushing touchdowns (16). Besides rushing yards and TDs, Judkins also leads the SEC and ranks top 10 nationally in total touchdowns (17) and rushing yards per game (123.0).



Judkins is having one of the greatest seasons ever by an SEC freshman running back. He currently ranks third all-time amongst conference freshmen in rushing yards, behind only Herschel Walker (1,616 yds, Georgia, 1980) and Nick Chubb (1,547, Georgia, 2014). The five-time SEC Freshman of the Week leads all freshmen nationally in rushing yards, rushing yards per game, rushing TDs, all-purpose yards, scoring and total TDs.



The record-breaking back is only the second Rebel to register mutli 200-yard rushing performances in the same season, joining Kayo Dottley, who tallied three such games in 1949. His 214 rushing yards vs. Arkansas were the 10th-most all-time by a Rebel.



Judkins anchors an Ole Miss rushing attack that that leads the SEC and ranks No. 3 nationally in rushing yards per game (261.6 ypg). With a bowl game still yet to be played, Ole Miss has already broken its single-season school record in rushing yards (3,139), previously set in 1957.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports