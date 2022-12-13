By Lindsey Ingram

IMC Student

Leaving high school, a small percentage of students coming into Ole Miss gets the opportunity to continue with sports they had a passion for before college. Those not competing at the collegiate level, however, can still keep up with the sports through intramurals.

Sorority intramurals offer an even more specific way for students to get involved with sports with a smaller time commitment.

Taylor Little, a member of Delta Gamma Fraternity, found joy in joining intramural to meet people and continue with different sports. Each sport normally takes around 11 athletes.

Alongside athletes in the chapter, each sorority has a coach that organizes and coordinates with coaches from other Greek chapters on campus. Eesha Gudiseva, also a student member, served as Delta Gamma Fraternity’s director of interfraternal affairs this year.

“I decide which sports we play,” she said, “and the scheduling is all done through the intramural office at Ole Miss. I always try to pitch new sports to the members of the sorority to switch things up a bit.”

While having a position as coach, Gudiseva has overseen basketball and flag football, but several other sports have been open to Greek members in the past.

Every season, each week different pairs of sororities play, and it ultimately leads to playoffs as well as an overall champion for the season. Last semester, Chi Omega won the basketball title.

“Different times of the year offer different intramurals allowing for members of Greek life to experience the sport of their choosing and a competitive atmosphere with friends within their chapter,” Gudiseva said.

Having a variety of sports available for the women within sororities allows for different groups in the community to interact in ways they wouldn’t otherwise. This is a more unusual way for these women to get together; otherwise, the only meetings would be in classes, party settings or dorms.

“It’s just another way for sororities and fraternities to build relationships and strengthen the College Panhellenic community,” Gudiseva said. “After every game, the girls talk to the other teams, and even within our team, it consists of all different member classes, so seeing the bonds form through intramurals is really unique.”

Aside from the players and coaches, other members of the chapter fill the sidelines to cheer on their team. The women yell for their team and create massive signs to encourage the women to play their best.

While the sports might bring a small amount of rivalry between the different chapters while the game happens, the overall environment is friendly and opens the door for new friendships across campus.

“Of course,” said Little, the DG member, “it sucks to see your team lose and bring rivalry for a short time, but at the end of the game, no matter the outcome both teams come together and shake hands or hug after realizing it was all for fun.”