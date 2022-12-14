Dart Excited about Bowl Prep

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart met with the media on Tuesday following practice in preparation for the Tax ACT Texas Bowl against Texas Tech on Dec. 28.

The Rebels are returning to practice after time off following the loss to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving.

“It was good to have some time and rest set some things and kind of regroup with everyone back together,” Dart said. “These last few days have been a blast with guys flying around. It has been really fun at practice.”

Since the Egg Bowl, the team has seen players enter the transfer portal as well as see head coach Lane Kiffin add a new coach to his staff during the bowl prep.

“I think it’s cool for guys to get to go into the transfer portal, but still be around and practice with us and develop their skill sets,” Dart said. “We’re all super tight off the field so it’s just great having all the guys together.”

Backup quarterback Luke Altymer made the announcement after the Egg Bowl to enter the transfer portal.

“Luke and I are really good friends and we’ve had a lot of time to be around each other and strengthen our friendship,” Dart said. “I talked to him every day about things off the field. We have a really good relationship.”

Dart said that when Altymer got in the portal he was not sure if he was going to play in the bowl game. Dart talked to the coaches and to Altymer about him playing.

“Bro, I want you to come back and finish this thing out with us,” Dart said. “We would all love to have him around. I know that I would love to have him around. It has been good to have him around the last few days.”

Prior to Kiffin signing his contract with Ole Miss, Dart told everyone that he will be back to play for the red and blue.

“I felt that there were some questions surrounding it from the guys on the team,” Dart said. “I think that my relationship with the Ole Miss community and Oxford has been on a roller coaster for a little bit coming from the West Coast. It’s a little bit of a different atmosphere and took me some time to get used to it. I have really found the joy of being here. I love the people and the support this community brings along with it.

“I fill like this is the best place for me to be to develop myself as a person off the field,” Dart said. “On the field, everyone surrounding you is so focused on athletics. They want everyone to be great. I love that part. I wanted the guys to know that this is where I want to be.”