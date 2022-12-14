Rebels Excel at USA Shooting Air Gun Championship

Four Ole Miss rifle team members competed at the USA Shooting Air Gun Championships this past weekend in Colorado. All four finished individually in the top 25 and three placed in the top 15.

Kristen Derting , Martina Gratz and Emma Pereira began the weekend on the second relay. Gratz shot well all weekend, and it started on day one as she fired the seventh-best score of the field with a 624.5. Derting and Pereira also performed well, landing in the top 30 of 130 women air rifle competitors. The Rebel senior fired a 619.5 score, and the freshman fired a 616.8 after 60 shots.

In the third relay, Julianna Hays stepped to the line. Hays nearly had a perfect start, hitting a 10 or higher in 19 of her first 20 shots. The freshman ended the relay with a 623.5, which was tied for the ninth-best score of the day. The Rebels’ scores were enough to have three of them compete in the super finals Saturday night.

On day two, Pereira and Derting were first to the line. Both significantly improved their scores from the day before. Pereira shot a 624.8, which was six points better than day one. Derting scorched a 626.8, which was 6.9 points higher and the seventh-highest overall 60-shot score of the weekend.

In the next relay, Hays and Gratz repeated their success from the previous day with scores above 620. Hays fired a 10 or higher in 19 of her first 20 shots once again on her way to 622.3 points. Gratz was consistent in every set of 10; however, she smoked a 105 twice in 20 shots to a 623 score.

All four Rebels’ marks of above 1,240 points placed them top 25 individually. Gratz’s mark of 1,247.5 finished top-10 which qualified her for the final. In the finals, Gratz survived elimination after 10 shots but missed the chance to move on by a single point at 15 shots.

The final day of the Air Rifle Championships was team relays. Derting teamed up with Hays, and Pereira teamed up with Gratz. Team Hays and Derting ended the team event with a 1,239.5 combined score. Team Gratz and Pereira placed third after shooting a 1,242.5.

The Rebels are back in action on January 14, in Annapolis, Maryland. Ole miss rifle will take on No. 9 Navy on the road at 8 a.m.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports