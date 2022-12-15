HottyToddy Staff Picks Week 16

As the year comes to a close and new one begins college football will enter bowl season for the next few weeks leading up to the National Championship game.

HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with picks from a handful of games this week. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Holt and intern Davion Rosenthall give their choices of winners.

This week, the staff predicted who wins the following eight games.



No. 25 UTSA vs No. 24 Troy in the Cure Bowl

Cincinnati vs Louisville in the Fenway Bowl

Florida vs No. 14 Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl

Washington State vs Fresno State in the LA Bowl

Rice vs Southern Miss Lending Tree Bowl

SMU vs BYU in the New Mexico Bowl

Marshall vs UConn in the Myrtle Beach Bowl

Liberty vs Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl



Going into the week here are the standings: Carleigh 105-34, Alyssa 102-36, Adam 101-35, Davion 101-37, James 97-41.

Staff Report