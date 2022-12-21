Soccer Elevates Richard Beebe to Assistant Coach

After serving as a volunteer assistant coach for Ole Miss soccer in eight of the last nine seasons, Richard Beebe has been promoted to assistant coach as announced Tuesday by head coach Matt Mott.

“I am very excited to hire Richard on as our assistant coach. His commitment to our program over the last eight years has been remarkable,” Mott said. “His focus on the development of our attacking players like CeCe Kizer and Channing Foster into All-Americans is a direct reflection of his tireless work. I look forward to seeing him continue his excellent work with our team.”

In the six seasons since Beebe’s return to Oxford, the Rebels have accumulated a 64-41-16 overall record, earning four bids to the NCAA Tournament and six trips to the SEC Tournament. Of Ole Miss’ 10 all-time NCAA Tournament appearances, six have come during Beebe’s eight seasons as a Rebel coach, including the only two NCAA Sweet 16 runs in program history.

Charged with working with the Rebels’ offense, Beebe helped develop two of the program’s greatest offensive players in CeCe Kizer and Channing Foster. Kizer finished her career as Ole Miss’ all-time leading scorer and a two-time United Soccer Coaches All-American, while Foster tied for second all-time on Ole Miss’ scoring list, becoming the SEC’s first-ever five-time All-SEC honoree in 2021.



During his original run at Ole Miss, Beebe helped the Rebels achieve a pair of successful seasons in 2014 and 2015. After assisting Ole Miss to a second-place finish in the SEC West during his first season, the Rebels reached even greater heights in 2015, posting a 14-5-4 record and advancing to the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history.

“I am honored to accept this role and continue to build the legacy of Ole Miss Soccer,” Beebe said. “I’d like to thank head coach Matt Mott, Senior Associate AD Bob Baker, Executive Associate AD/SWA Jen Saxon, and athletic director Keith Carter for their confidence in me to help develop student-athletes at the highest level. I’m grateful for the opportunity to do this at the University of Mississippi.”

Beebe initially joined the Rebels after serving as an assistant coach at his alma mater, William Carey, where he was also a standout soccer player himself.



As an assistant at William Carey, Beebe helped lead the women’s team to the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) championship in 2013 with a perfect 11-0 record in conference play and outscoring foes 53-to-6 on the season. It was the first SSAC title for William Carey.



He helped the team advance to the Sweet 16 of the NAIA tournament while posting an 18-5 record on the season and a final ranking of 10th in the national polls. Beebe worked with the defenders at William Carey and helped coach Lauren Satcher to third team NAIA All-America honors and second-team All-America honors from the National Soccer Coaches Association of America.

Beebe lettered four years at William Carey, serving as a starter all four years of his career. He served as team captain in 2009 and was named a Gulf Coast Athletic Conference first-team selection that season. Beebe helped lead his team to the GCAC Championship in 2008 and 2009, while also helping the squad claim the GCAC Tournament Championship in 2007.



He earned a bachelor’s degree in education with a minor in biology from William Carey in 2010 and a master’s degree in secondary education in 2012.

