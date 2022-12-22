HottyToddy Staff Picks Week 17

The bowl season is in full swing with a week down and a few more to bring us into the new year.

This week, some of the games will have some more SEC teams taking the field as Wake Forest takes on Missouri, Kansas will play Arkansas and Texas Tech will play Ole Miss.

HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with picks from a handful of games this week. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Holt and intern Davion Rosenthall give their choices of winners.

This week, the staff predicted who wins the following nine games.

Baylor vs Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl

Louisiana vs Houston in the Independence Bowl

Wake Forest vs Missouri in the Gasparilia Bowl

Memphis vs Utah State in the First Responder Bowl

Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

UCF vs Duke in the Military Bowl

Kansas vs Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl

No. 15 Oregon vs North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl

Texas Tech vs Ole Miss in the Tax Act Texas Bowl

Going into the week here are the standings: Carleigh 113-34, Adam 107-37, Alyssa 106-40, James 102-44 and Davion 101-45.

Staff Report