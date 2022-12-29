A Look at the 2022 Third Quarter of Sports

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The third quarter of 2022 had the start of the third season under head coach Lane Kiffin in which the Rebels were coming off a historic 10-win regular season mark in 2021.

Kiffin and his staff brought in a number of players into Oxford from the transfer portal to build on the past season. The Rebels got Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg from USC, Zach Evans from TCU, Malik Heath from Mississippi State and number of others.

In 2021, Ole Miss had Matt Corral under center and he got drafted by the Carolina Panthers. Dart won the starting job over Luke Altmyer.

This past season, the Rebels had two explosive running backs to carry the ball in Evans and freshman Quinshon Judkins.

Ole Miss opened the season against Troy with a 28-10 victory before defeating Central Arkansas 59-3 at home inside the Vaught.

The Rebels climbed two spots in the AP Top 25 to number 20 in the country and then hit the road for the first time as they travel over to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets out of the ACC. Ole Miss kept the Yellow Jackets off the board the entire game and won 42-0.

At this point, No. 16 Ole Miss was 3-0 on the season knowing in two weeks they would play host to the Kentucky Wildcats in a top 15 matchup after taking care of Tulsa. The Rebels closed out the month of September with a 35-27 victory over Tulsa.

On Friday we will look back at the fourth quarter of the year.