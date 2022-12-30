Junior Running Back Zach Evans Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Junior Ole Miss running back Zach Evans announced on Friday that he was going to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. His announcement came two days after the Tax Act Texas Bowl game against Texas Tech.

Texas Tech defeated Ole Miss 42-25 in the bowl game and the Rebels finished the season 8-5 overall and 4-4 in the SEC.

Evans made it public on social media as he thanked Rebel Nation for his time in Oxford.

Evans came to Ole Miss this season after playing two seasons at TCU. While at TCU, Evans saw action in 15 career games.

This season, Evans shared the backfield with freshman running back Quinshon Judkins. Evans finished his career in the red and blue with 963 yards on the ground and nine rushing touchdowns in 12 games. He also recorded 12 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown.