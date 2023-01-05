Ole Miss Offensive Lineman Broeker Declares for Draft

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

Ole Miss offensive lineman Nick Broeker announced Wednesday that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft.

Broeker made his announcement thanking Rebel Nation for his time in Oxford on Twitter.

Broeker made the move to left guard this past season after playing his first three years at left tackle.

The Springfield, Illinois, native played in 48 games during his college career for the red and blue. Broeker received numerous accolades during his tenure:

2022 Midseason All-American (ESPN, Sporting News),

2022 Midseason All-American Second Team (The Athletic),

2022 Outland Trophy Watch List

2022 Rotary Lombardi Award

2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List

2022 Preseason All-American Second Team (Athlon)

2022 Preseason All-SEC First Team (Media, Athlon, Lindy’s)

2022 Preseason All-SEC Second Team (Coaches)

2022 Preseason All-SEC Third Team (Phil Steele)

2021 Outland Trophy Watch List

2021 Preseason All-American Third Team (Media, 247Sports)

2021 Preseason All-American Fourth Team (Phil Steele)

2021 Preseason All-SEC Second Team (Phil Steele, Athlon)

2021 Preseason All-SEC Third Team (Media)

2020 All-SEC Fourth Team (Phil Steele)

2019 True Freshman All-America (247Sports)

2019 Freshman All-America Honorable Mention (Pro Football Focus)