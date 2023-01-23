No. 5 Rifle Wins Tight Contest Over No. 10 Akron

Ole Miss rifle edged No. 10 Akron by one point, 4708-4707. The Rebels tying their 10th best smallbore performance in program history made the difference.

Ole Miss (6-2, 4-2 GARC) outperformed the Zips (8-5, 4-2 GARC) in smallbore, firing a 2344 compared to Akron’s 2330. The difference was enough to withstand the Zips outscoring the Rebels, 2377-2364.

The Rebels placed three of the top five overall individuals in the match. Once again, Lea Horvath led everyone with an 1184 aggregate score. Claire O’Neel shot her best match of the season, shooting a season-high 1180 aggregate score. The senior finished as the third-best overall individual. Ole Miss rounded out the top five, with Kristen Derting firing an 1177 aggregate score.

The Rebels’ top three individuals previously mentioned also finished with the top three smallbore scores. Horvath led the field as the only competitor to score above 590 with a 592. Horvath’s perfect 200 in prone helped her total. O’Neel and Derting both shot a 586 in smallbore. O’Neel’s smallbore score marked a new season-high for the Maryland native. Emma Pereira rounded out the top five for smallbore with a 584.

Ole Miss rifle did enough in air rifle to hold onto the victory. Martina Gratz scorched a season-high 595 and finished with the third-best air rifle score. Despite not being a counter, O’Neel shot the fourth-best with a 594. Horvath and Derting made it into the top 10, firing a 592 and 591.

The Zips fell behind in smallbore but almost came back in air rifle. Akron lost by just one point, scoring 4707 (2330 in smallbore and 2377 in air rifle). Gavin Perkowski performed the best overall with an 1180 aggregate score. Perkowski was the only Zip to finish in the top 5 of smallbore with a 584. However, Perkowski and Alexis Kirk finished one and two in air rifle after both shooting 596

Ole Miss head back home to start a three-match home stand to finish the season. The Rebels first host No. 12 NC State on Saturday, January 28, starting at 8 a.m.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports