Welcome into the first edition of Hotty Toddy Chat with HottyToddy.com sports editor Adam Brown and Integrated Marketing Communications student Jack Couch. The two take look at sports around Ole Miss as well as the NFL. The new show will be a weekly podcast.

The inaugural episode analyzes the NFL Playoff games as the two conference champion teams prepare for the Super Bowl, along with observations on Ole Miss Athletics.

The show will drop on Thursdays.

