Ole Miss Women’s Golf Wraps Up Spring Season-Opener in Mexico

Ole Miss women’s golf closed out the team’s spring season-opener at the Collegiate Invitational on Monday, as the Rebels ultimately finished 11th after shooting a three-day score of 914 (+50) on the week.

Behind a combined 26 total birdies, the Rebels shook off the rust following a lengthy three-month break to finish off the final 27 holes from Guadalajara Country Club. The Rebels saved their best round for last, as the team’s third round score of 299 (+11) marked their lowest of the week while helping the squad end the week ranked second in par-3 scoring (+8).

Senior Chiara Tamburlini wrapped up her week with the highest finish of the Rebel lineup in Guadalajara, shooting a 10-over on the week with a team-high eight birdies to settle into a tie for 23rd. This marks the seventh time of Tamburlini’s career that she has earned the highest individual finish for the team at a tournament, as well as her first time this season at the top of the Rebel squad.

Fellow seniors Andrea Lignell and Chiara Tamburlini ended their tournaments not far behind Tamburlini on the leaderboard, with Lignell ending her week tied for 33rd and Hume tied for 37th overall. Hume’s tournament ended with the Whitwell, England, native ranking sixth amongst the field in par-5 scoring (-2).

Capping off Ole Miss’ trip to Guadalajara were the tandem of Ellen Hutchinson-Kay and Elle Johnson , as the duo ultimately finished their weeks separated by two strokes on the final leaderboard. Hutchinson-Kay, who ended the tournament ranked second in par-3 scoring (-2), finished tied for 43rd after logging a 232 (+16) while Johnson’s score of 234 (+18) saw her finish 49th.

Ole Miss will have a brief return to the United States before leaving for the team’s next international venture, as the Rebels are slated to travel to Albany, Bahamas for the Nexus Collegiate Invitational. The three-day, 54-hole tournament is set to run Feb. 13-15 at Albany Golf Club.

