Wednesday, February 8, 2023
HottyToddy Staff Picks for the Super Bowl

The time has finally come for the Super Bowl LVII. This year the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona.

The Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship and the Eagles got past the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with pick the big game this weekend. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Holt and intern Davion Rosenthall give their choices of winners.

Chiefs vs Eagles

Going into the week here are the standings: Carleigh 138-47, Adam 130-53, Alyssa 129-56, Davion 123-62 and James 120-65.

Staff Report

