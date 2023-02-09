Hotty Toddy Chat Podcast

Welcome to the second edition of Hotty Toddy Chat with HottyToddy.com sports editor Adam Brown and Integrated Marketing Communications student Jack Couch. The two take look at sports around Ole Miss as well as the NFL. The new show will be a weekly podcast.

This week the episode looks at the upcoming Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles along with a look at Ole Miss Athletics.

Hotty Toddy Chat news editor Alyssa Schnugg joins the podcast for a look at the news.

The show will drop on Thursdays.

Staff Report