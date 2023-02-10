Ole Miss Places 73 on SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll

Ole Miss had 73 student-athletes earn a place on the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll, which was announced by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday.

A total of 1,154 student-athletes from the 14 member schools of the SEC were honored in the fall list released today, which covers the sports of cross country, football, soccer and volleyball. For Ole Miss, those 73 student-athletes include those who were part of the competition roster during the 2022 fall season.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

Ole Miss Honorees (73)

Men’s Cross Country (13)

Aiden Britt – Mechanical Engineering

Cole Bullock – General Business

Whit Dennis – Mechanical Engineering

Marcus Dropik – Management

Dereck Elkins – Management

Baylor Franklin – Master of Business Administration

Jacob Lough – Sport and Recreation Administration

Chris Maxon – Sport and Recreation Administration

Nick Moulai – Sport and Recreation Administration

Cole Piotrowski – General Business

Chase Rose – General Business

Ben Savino – Ph.D in Engineering Science

Gabe Scales – Biological Science

Women’s Cross Country (6)

Skylar Boogerd – Exercise Science

Makayla Fick – Exercise Science

Ryann Helmers – Special Education

Madison Hulsey – Exercise Science

Kristel van den Berg – Master’s in Exercise Science

Loral Winn – Journalism

Football (31)

Luke Altmyer – Sport and Recreation Administration

Miles Battle – Integrated Marketing Communications

Ulysses Bentley IV – Multi‐Disciplinary Studies

Lex Boucvalt – Accountancy

Kyndrich Breedlove – Multi‐Disciplinary Studies

Drew Burnett – General Business

Caden Costa – General Business

Jaxson Dart – General Business

Jack Greer – Exercise Science

Hamilton Hall – Integrated Marketing Communications

Davison Igbinosun – Psychology

Tysheem Johnson – Multi‐Disciplinary Studies

Jalen Knox – Multi‐Disciplinary Studies

Jared Lawrence – General Business

Danny Lockhart II – Multi‐Disciplinary Studies

Brandon Mack – Multi‐Disciplinary Studies

Fraser Masin – Multi‐Disciplinary Studies

Jonathan Mingo – Exercise Science

Daniel Newman – Criminal Justice

Richard O’Bryant – Pharmaceutical Sciences

Joshua Pfeifer – Sport and Recreation Administration

Tavius Robinson – Multi‐Disciplinary Studies

DeSanto Rollins – General Business

Sellers Shy – Biological Science

Jarell Stinson – General Business

CJ Terrell – Sport and Recreation Administration

Rayf Vinson – Exercise Science

Trey Washington – Integrated Marketing Communications

Jayden Williams – Sport and Recreation Administration

Calvin Wilson – General Business

Hudson Wolfe – General Business

Soccer (13)

Sydney Ash – Marketing

Maddie Bishop – Communication Sciences & Disorders

Grace Freeman – Sport and Recreation Administration

Lucy Green – Exercise Science

Jenna Kemp – Exercise Science

Lily Logan – Biochemistry

Marykate McGuire – Master’s in Higher Education

Sydney Michalak – Master’s in Food and Nutrition Services

Aubrey Mister – Communication Sciences & Disorders

Lauren Montgomery – Journalism

Ashley Orkus – Cert. in Intercollegiate Athletic Administration

Taylor Radecki – Exercise Science

Molly Thompson – Biochemistry

Volleyball (10)

Anna Bair – Psychology

Payton Brgoch – Psychology

Julia Dyess – Exercise Science

Riley Fischer – Sociology

Hayden McGee – Integrated Marketing Communications

Bailee Middleton – Accountancy

Maggie Miller – Integrated Marketing Communications

Sasha Ratliff – General Business

Bria Samilton – Accountancy

Samantha Schnitta – Public Health & Health Sciences

FedEx Student-Athlete Success Center and Ole Miss Student-Athlete Development Mission

The mission of the FedEx Student-Athlete Success Center is to promote academic and personal achievement through quality developmental and need-based programs designed to empower and holistically develop student-athletes for life after collegiate athletics.

