Ole Miss Soccer Announces 2023 Spring Schedule

It is officially spring soccer season and Ole Miss Soccer has announced their competition schedule for the next few months.

The Rebels will open their spring schedule when they host Samford on February 24 at 7:00 p.m. inside Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. They will then travel to Memphis for a matchup with the Tigers at 7:30 p.m. on March 2.

Reigning SEC Regular Season Champions Alabama come to Oxford on March 25 at 2:00 p.m. followed by a matchup with UT Martin on April 1 at 1:00 p.m. Ole Miss will host their annual Alumni Game on April 15 at 12:00 p.m.

The Rebels will wrap up their spring competition on April when they host Memphis at 7:30 p.m.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports