Welcome to the fourth edition of Hotty Toddy Chat with HottyToddy.com sports editor Adam Brown and Integrated Marketing Communications student Jack Couch. The two-take look at sports around Ole Miss and the landscape of sports.

This week the episode looks back at the opening weekend on the diamond for No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels versus the Delaware Blue Hens and more.

News editor Alyssa Schnugg returns to the show for a look at news.

The show will drop on Thursdays.

Staff Report