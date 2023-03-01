Five Ole Miss Rebels Prepare for 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Jonathan Mingo scores a touchdown Photo courtesy of Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Sports

Five Ole Miss Rebels will be in Indianapolis over the next week to participant in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Nick Broeker , Zach Evans , Malik Heath , Jonathan Mingo and Tavius Robinson all received invitations to the combine and will do interviews and meet with interested teams throughout the course of the eight-day annual event.

More than 600 NFL personnel, including head coaches, general managers, scouts and medical staff representing all 32 teams, will attend the Scouting Combine and evaluate 319 of the nation’s top college players eligible for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

Broeker, Heath, Mingo and Robinson will all go through an extensive series of drills, workouts, testing and measurements in front of league scouts and personnel at Lucas Oil Stadium beginning Thursday, March 2. All drills and workouts will be available on NFL Network, NFL+ and NFL.com. Evans will not participate in drills due to injury.

The five invitees will return to Oxford later in the month to participate in Ole Miss’ annual Pro Day, slated for March 29.

Broeker earned second team All-America and first team All-SEC accolades last season after starting all 13 games at left guard. The Springfield, Illinois, native won the 2022 Kent Hull Trophy for the best offensive lineman in the state of Mississippi, allowing no sacks all season in 472 pass blocks. He appeared in 48 career contests as a Rebel, not missing one game in his four years in Oxford.

Evans, a transfer from TCU, helped a Rebel rushing attack that ranked third nationally in rushing offense (256.6 ypg). He tallied 936 rushing yards on 144 attempts with nine rushing touchdowns and was named second team All-SEC by Pro Football Focus. Evans led the SEC and ranked No. 10 nationally in rushing yards per carry (6.5 ypc). He also registered 12 receptions for 119 yards and one TD.

Heath made an immediate impact for the Ole Miss defense in his lone season in a Rebel uniform. The Jackson, Mississippi, native led the team in receptions (60), receiving yards (971) and receiving touchdowns (5). Heath registered five 100-yard receiving games last year, including an eight catch, 137-yard performance against Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl.

Mingo, who started 40 career games over his four years in Oxford, finished the 2022 season with 861 receiving yards and five TDs. He broke the Ole Miss single-game record for receiving yards last season vs. Vanderbilt after tallying 247 yards on nine catches, with two receiving touchdowns. For his career, Mingo finished with 112 catches and 1,758 receiving yards.



Robinson finished his 2022 campaign with 44 total tackles, including a team-leading seven sacks. The Guelph, Ontario, native led the FBS with five forced fumbles on the season. He also finished first on the team with seven quarterback hurries.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports