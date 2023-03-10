Kiffin, Ole Miss Leaders Visiting Fans on DeadSoxy Rebel Road Trip

Image courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Lane Kiffin and other Ole Miss coaches and university leaders will be visiting fans throughout the region over the coming months on the DeadSoxy Rebel Road Trip.



The 11th annual caravan kicks off later this month in Meridian (March 27) and continues this spring in Cleveland, Miss., (April 3), Houston, Texas (April 5), Nashville (April 18) and a brief appearance at Oxford’s Double Decker Arts Festival (April 29). RRT will pick back up in June in Tupelo (June 6), Biloxi (June 8), Jackson (June 13) and Memphis (June 15).



All meetings are evening events. For tickets and details, visit rebelroadtrip.com.



In addition to Kiffin, the tour will feature Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter and other Rebel head coaches and campus leaders. RRT meetings provide a social hour for local Rebel fans, including photo opportunities with the baseball national championship trophy and the Ole Miss spirit groups.



Fans will also enjoy refreshments, merchandise, posters, an exciting video look at the university and information tables for the Athletics Foundation, the Alumni Association and other campus groups.



DeadSoxy is a Dallas-based premium sock brand, founded by Ole Miss Alum, Jason Simmons. They have partnered with The Grove Collective to develop a unique NIL contribution model that benefits both student-athletes and customers.



As the title sponsor of the Rebel Road Trip, DeadSoxy is committed to raising significant funding for the Ole Miss NIL program and invites fans and alumni to join their “NIL sock subscription.” Each pair sold contributes over 50% of the proceeds back to the University and Ole Miss NIL programs. Join DeadSoxy and wear your support for Ole Miss NIL! #SoxyInTheSip



2023 DeadSoxy Rebel Road Trip

Monday, March 27 – Meridian, Miss. (The MAX)

Monday, April 3 – Cleveland, Miss. (Grammy Museum)

Wednesday, April 5 – Houston, Texas (House of Blues)

Tuesday, April 18 – Nashville, Tenn. (Nissan Stadium, West Club)

Saturday, April 29 – Oxford, Miss. (Double Decker Arts Festival)

Tuesday, June 6 – Tupelo, Miss. (Cadence Bank Conference Center)

Thursday, June 8 – Biloxi, Miss. (Ground Zero)

Tuesday, June 13 – Jackson, Miss. (Country Club of Jackson)

Thursday, June 15 – Memphis, Tenn. (The Bluff)

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports