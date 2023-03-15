Ole Miss’ Chiara Tamburlini Named Co-SEC Women’s Golfer of the Week

Chiara Tamburlini Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

le Miss women’s golf senior Chiara Tamburlini was recognized for the first time of her career as Co-SEC Women’s Golfer of the Week, the conference announced Wednesday.

The honor comes following a third place finish for Tamburlini at the Valspar Augusta Invitational, as the senior ultimately shot a 139 (-5) over of the tournament’s two rounds of action. This week’s award will be shared between Tamburlini and Tennessee’s Angela Arora.

Fighting against nine other golfers ranked within Golfstat’s Top 50 Individual Rankings, as well as a rainstorm that cut the tournament down from three rounds to two, Tamburlini was a trailblazer for the Rebels with rounds of 69 (-3) and 70 (-2) helping the senior scoop up her second Top 5 finish of the 2022-23 season.

Tamburlini’s tournament ended with her ranking third amongst all golfers in attendance in total birdies on the weekend, sinking nine over her two rounds of play. The senior finished with 33 of her 36 holes at Forest Hills Golf Club being par or better.

The St. Gallen, Switzerland, native has now tallied seven Top 5 finishes over her four-year playing career for the Rebels, ranking sixth all-time in program history. The senior has also logged a total of eight rounds of par or better golf on the year, as well as four rounds in the 60s this season.

Tamburlini and the Rebels return to action March 24 for the team’s regular season finale at the Clemson Invitational, set to be played over three days at the Lake Keowee Golf Course.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports