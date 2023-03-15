Ole Miss Men’s Golf Finishes in Third at Seminole Intercollegiate

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

No. 22 Ole Miss men’s golf wrapped its third tournament of the spring season at the Seminole Intercollegiate in third place with an overall score of 891 (+27). After finishing the end of the second round in the morning, the Rebels continued on into the third round and put up a 17-over round score.



Overall, Ole Miss went par for 168 holes and chipped in 36 birdies throughout its two days in Tallahassee.



Hugo Townsend earned a season-best finish of 4th place with an overall score of 213 (-3). Townsend led the field in par-3 scoring (-3) and was third in the field in birdies (13). This is the grad transfer’s first top-5 finish for Ole Miss.



After concluding the final holes of the second round with a 9-over round score, Ole Miss went into the third round facing high winds for the second consecutive day. Townsend for the third straight round led Ole Miss with a final round score of 1-over. The Boden, Sweden native broke even in the back nine and put in two birdies to achieve his top-5 finish.



Competing individually for Ole Miss, C.J. Easley earned a top-15 finish under his belt in his Rebel debut. Easley shot 4-over in the third round to finish with a 6-over overall score in 13th place. The Oxford, Mississippi native went par in 39 holes throughout his three rounds in Tallahassee.



Sarut Vongchaisit and Patton Samuels completed their time at the Seminole Intercollegiate tied for 32nd place at 11-over overall. Samuels went bogey-free for nine consecutive holes in his final round.



Not far behind was Cameron Tankersley , who ended tied for 35th at 12-over overall. Tankersley put in two birdies in his final 18 holes for a 6-over final round score. Brett Schell concludes for Ole Miss and ended tied for 60th at 17-over overall.



Following play in Tallahassee, the Rebels have a quick turnaround getting ready for the All-American Intercollegiate (Mar. 20-21) in Houston, Texas. The event will be a two-day tournament played at the Golf Club of Houston.





Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports